Why the 2.8% Social Security COLA Is Already Losing Ground to Inflation in 2026

Key Points

Soaring inflation is rendering the 2026 Social Security COLA less effective.

A huge uptick in the cost of Medicare Part B isn't helping, either.

It's best to have limited expectations of what COLAs will do for your finances.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

When the Social Security Administration announced that benefits would be getting a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026, many retirees were less than thrilled. And now that we're well into May, we have a pretty good sense of how well that raise is holding up.

Unfortunately, this year's 2.8% COLA is clearly losing the battle against inflation. And there are a couple of reasons why.

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Higher fuel costs are having an impact

In the wake of the Iran conflict, gas and fuel oil prices have soared. That's trickled down to other expense categories, driving prices up across the board.

In May, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, which is the index Social Security COLAs are based on, rose 3.9% on an annual basis. But since benefits only rose 2.6%, it's clear that costs are increasing at a notably faster pace.

The good news is that this bout of elevated inflation may be temporary. But if the overseas conflict lingers, so too could higher inflation.

A huge Medicare Part B increase didn't help

Another reason this year's Social Security COLA isn't holding up well is that the cost of Medicare Part B rose substantially. It went from $185 in 2025 to $202.90 in 2026.

Seniors enrolled in Social Security and Medicare at the same time pay their Part B premiums out of their monthly benefits. So a lot of retirees have been losing out on a big chunk of their COLA since January.

Don't expect much out of Social Security COLAs

Although Social Security COLAs are meant to help beneficiaries keep up with inflation, they often fall short in that regard. Part of the problem is that healthcare costs, including Medicare, tend to rise at a faster pace than broad inflation. And since seniors tend to spend a large chunk of their income on healthcare, it typically results in COLAs that aren't so effective.

If your 2026 Social Security COLA seems to be losing ground, your best bet isn't to hope for a larger raise in 2027. Rather, it's to make changes to improve your financial picture.

One of the best things to do if you're feeling squeezed is look at returning to work in some capacity. That could mean getting a part-time job with preset shifts, looking for gig work, or consulting in your former field.

You may also have other options for generating income if working isn't possible for you. You could try renting out a portion of your home, like a finished basement or garage. You may even, depending on where you live, be able to rent out a parking spot in your driveway for money.

Social Security's 2.8% COLA may have seemed stingy from the start. And unfortunately, it's losing the battle to inflation so far this year. Things could still turn around if inflation cools. But if you want your financial picture to improve, it's best to take matters into your own hands.

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