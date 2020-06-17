Why 21Vianet Group Stock Jumped on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of China-based data center company 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) jumped on Wednesday, rising as much as 18.7%. The stock finished the day up a total of 15.9%.

The tech stock's gain was probably primarily driven by an analyst's bullish commentary on the stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Jeffries analyst Edison Lee started coverage of 21Vianet stock this week, setting a buy rating for shares. The analyst gave the stock a 12-month price target of $25.



The analyst believes that growth in China-based internet data centers and broader tailwinds of organizations' digital transformations and a wave of 5G connectivity are opportunities for the company.

Now what

As a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data services provider in China, 21Vianet is well-positioned to capitalize on growing demand for internet data centers in the market.

The company's recently reported fiscal first quarter highlights the momentum 21Vianet is seeing from tailwinds in China, as management credited its 25% year-over-year revenue growth during the period primarily to "growing demand for data centers in the domestic market, driven by ongoing expansion of corporate digitization across China." But management also said some of the quarter's performance was due to "an uptick in cabinet demand from the company's retail clients as a result of the pandemic."

Investors should should look to see if this momentum continued when 21Vianet reports its fiscal second-quarter results later this year.

10 stocks we like better than 21Vianet Group

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and 21Vianet Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.