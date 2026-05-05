Why This $21 Million Bond ETF Buy Signals a Meaningful Bet on Income

Key Points

LeClair Wealth Partners acquired 438,763 shares of UITB in the first quarter, with an estimated trade value of $20.80 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end position value increased by $20.63 million, reflecting both the purchase and price movement.

The new position has become one of the fund’s largest holdings.

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On May 5, 2026, LeClair Wealth Partners disclosed a new position in the VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB), acquiring 438,763 shares in an estimated $20.80 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 5, 2026, LeClair Wealth Partners initiated a new position in the VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB). The fund purchased 438,763 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $20.80 million based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The end-of-quarter position value rose by $20.63 million, reflecting both the purchase and market price changes.

What else to know

The new position in UITB represents roughly 12% of LeClair’s 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:PULS: $33.89 million NYSEMKT:JCPB: $21.33 million NASDAQ:UITB: $20.63 million NYSEMKT:XMHQ: $20.14 million NYSEMKT:SPYM: $18.51 million

As of May 4, 2026, UITB shares were priced at $46.79, up about 0.8% over the past year.

The yield for UITB stands at roughly 4%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.7 billion Price (as of market close May 4, 2026) $46.79 Dividend yield 4%

ETF snapshot

UITB’s investment strategy targets high current income by primarily investing in investment-grade corporate debt and U.S. government securities, with a focus on preserving principal.

Its portfolio composition includes a mix of government obligations, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and corporate debt, with at least 35% allocated to government securities and up to 5% in high-yield bonds.

It is structured as an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF provides diversified fixed income exposure through a portfolio emphasizing investment-grade U.S. bonds, balancing yield and risk. The fund's disciplined allocation to government and corporate debt seeks to deliver attractive income while maintaining a conservative risk profile. UITB's scale and transparent structure position it as a core holding for investors seeking intermediate-term bond exposure with efficient access to U.S. fixed income markets.

What this transaction means for investors

With this move, LeClair is certainly betting on stability and income instead of showing a strong urge for upside. When a position becomes a top holding right out of the gate, it’s seemingly representative of what the fund is prioritizing.



As far as what UITB actually offers, the ETF is built around investment-grade bonds, with a heavy tilt toward high-quality credit. As of the latest data, about 74% of the portfolio sits in AA or AAA-rated securities, and the fund maintains an effective duration of about 5.8 years, giving it meaningful sensitivity to interest rates but still keeping risk in check. It also delivers a 30-day SEC yield of roughly 4.4% to 4.5%, which is doing most of the work here.



As you might expect, the ETF’s performance has been steady even if not really exciting. Returns have hovered in the low-single-digit range, but the fund has consistently outperformed its benchmark over rolling three- and five-year periods, which ultimately matters more for core fixed income allocations and wealth protectors like LeClair.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.