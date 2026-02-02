Why This $21 Million Bet on an Investment Bank Stock Might Signal Confidence in an M&A Rebound Story

Key Points

Capital Management Corp added 80,297 shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter; the estimated buy was valued at $5.36 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the position increased by $4.93 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes.

As of September 30, the fund reported holding 308,624 shares of Moelis valued at $21.21 million as of December 31.

On February 2, Capital Management Corp disclosed an 80,297-share buy of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC), an estimated $5.36 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

What else to know

The purchase brought the fund’s holding in Moelis & Company to 3.48% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:IDCC: $37.12 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSE:PBI: $30.97 million (5.1% of AUM)

NYSE:GTN: $29.76 million (4.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NXST: $25.92 million (4.2% of AUM)

NYSE:AEM: $22.72 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of February 2, shares of Moelis & Company were priced at $72.21, down 8% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of February 2) $72.21 Market Capitalization $5.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.47 billion Net Income (TTM) $234.57 million

Company snapshot

Moelis & Company provides investment banking advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, and capital markets transactions.

The investment bank generates revenue primarily through advisory fees from corporate finance transactions and strategic financial services.

It serves multinational corporations, middle-market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds globally.

Moelis & Company is a global investment banking advisory firm with a strong presence across major financial markets. The company leverages its expertise in complex transactions to deliver tailored advisory solutions to a diverse client base. Its differentiated strategy is built on independent advice, deep sector knowledge, and a global network, positioning it as a trusted advisor in the financial services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

This move is interesting because it reflects conviction in a business tied to cycles rather than trends. Advisory firms might not always look like attractive buys at peak earnings, but they can look compelling when activity is quiet and balance sheets stay clean.



Moelis fits that profile. In the third quarter, revenue came in at $356.9 million, up from $273.8 million one year earlier. Meanwhile, net income surged 212% to $60.1 million, and the firm ended the quarter with $619.9 million in cash and liquid investments and no long-term debt, preserving flexibility for both downturns and recoveries. Management also reaffirmed confidence in shareholder returns, declaring a $0.65 quarterly dividend and repurchasing $14.5 million in stock.



More broadly, this fund’s top holdings skew toward media, IP, and cash-generative businesses with durable margins. Adding to an advisory firm doubles down on a different kind of leverage: operating leverage to capital markets activity. Also of note: The position is meaningful but not dominant at roughly 3.5% of assets, suggesting measured conviction.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.