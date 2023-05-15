Why 20% of Americans Have Been in the Market for a New Car in the Past Year

A surprising amount of people are currently shopping for a new car.

In a recent GOBankingRates survey polling 1,045 Americans, 20% of overall respondents said they have been in the market for a new car within the last year. Those between ages 18 to 24 are, at 26%, the highest percentage of Americans looking for a new car.

New Car Market: Prices Are About To Plummet Due to Oversupply

And More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Are there any trending reasons why Americans are shopping for cars — and is now a good time to buy? Here’s why 20% of Americans have been in the market for a new car in the last year.

Return to Normal Life

On May 5, 2023, WHO declared the COVID-19 pandemic was over as a global health emergency.

The gradual return to normal life — including commuting to work in the office, taking weekend road trips and visiting relatives — and the crucial role cars play in our lives is one reason why Americans may be in the market for a new car. However, David Meniane, CEO of CarParts.com, said the current economy is making it nearly impossible for the average American to purchase a new car without feeling a significant financial burden.

Growing EV Interest

Liz Najman, climate scientist and communications and research manager at Recurrent Auto, has noticed growing interest in EV adoption this year. This is due to federal incentives and a greater variety of available models.

See: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

“There are a lot of new EVs hitting the market, including trucks, crossovers and sedans,” said Najman. “Plus, there is a brand-new tax incentive for used EVs, helping to widen the demographic interested in electrification.”

According to the IRS, taxpayers who purchase a new plug-in EV in 2023 or after may qualify for a clean vehicle tax credit up to $7,500. However, buyers must be able to meet certain requirements for the credit.

Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt, said these requirements include the following:

The taxpayer must own the EV and use it primarily in the United States.

There are income limitations for the buyer. Steber said for those Married Filing Jointly this amount is $300,000. It is $225,000 for Heads of Households and $150,000 for all other filers. The EV also cannot exceed a manufacturer suggested retail price. Steber said this is $80,000 for vans, sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. All other vehicles are $55,000.

The EV must be assembled in North America.

As a final note, Steber said if a taxpayer takes possession of a new, clean electric vehicle on or after April 18, 2023, the EV must meet critical mineral and battery component requirements to qualify for the tax credit.

Should You Buy a New Car in 2023?

This answer will depend on every buyer’s unique financial situation. Some buyers may be experiencing changes to their lifestyle which require investing in a new car model. Buyers who feel like they are ready to buy a new car this year will need to shop carefully for deals, do their research, schedule test drives and determine if the new car fits their budget.

What if you decide to wait until next year? Meniane recommends investing in the longevity of your current car and its car parts, which are stronger, more durable and last longer than ever before. Car shoppers who still want to buy an EV also have opportunities to qualify for the clean vehicle tax credit after 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Why 20% of Americans Have Been in the Market for a New Car in the Past Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.