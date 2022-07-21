Why 1Life Healthcare Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is set to add another piece to its rapidly growing healthcare unit. Specifically, the e-commerce giant has reportedly offered to buy membership-based primary care provider 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), which operates under the name One Medical, for a total of $3.9 billion (when including One Medical's outstanding debt), or $18 a share. This all-cash tender offer is subject to approval by regulators and One Medical's shareholders.

In response, One Medical's shares were up by a healthy 69% to $17.20 as of 10:04 a.m. ET Thursday.

So what

Prior to this announcement, One Medical's shares were down by more than 54% for the year. Despite a novel business model that appears to be a big hit with customers, Wall Street simply wasn't a fan of this cash-flow-negative healthcare company.

Amazon, however, seems to be getting a tremendous deal. One Medical's customer base has been growing by leaps and bounds of late. Moreover, the company's innovative approach to streamlining the primary care segment has been generating enormous levels of revenue growth over the past few quarters.

Amazon, with its strong history of innovation, will more than likely figure out a way to capitalize -- and perhaps improve -- on One Medical's already strong business model.

Now what

One Medical is the latest in a string of beaten-down healthcare companies to get acquired this year. With scores of small to mid-cap healthcare stocks trading below their cash on hand, larger entities like Amazon will probably continue to shop for bargains in the sector.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.