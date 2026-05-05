Why This $19 Million Sale in a Stock Up 57% Looks Like Smart Profit Taking

Key Points

Aubrey Capital sold 123,000 shares of Futu Holdings Limited in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value was $19.12 million (based on average prices during the quarter).

The quarter-end position value declined by $20.20 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

The move marked a full exit from Futu for Aubrey Capital.

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Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was fully exited by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd, which disclosed the sale of 123,000 shares for an estimated $19.12 million based on quarterly average pricing in its May 5, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 5, 2026, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd fully liquidated its stake in Futu Holdings Limited, selling all 123,000 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the trade is $19.12 million, calculated using the average unadjusted close price from January through March 2026. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $20.20 million, reflecting both the trade and market price changes.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: EMBJ: $15.46 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSE: BABA: $14.75 million (8.2% of AUM) NYSE: LTM: $14.45 million (8.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: HTHT: $13.94 million (7.7% of AUM) NYSE: NU: $11.76 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of May 4, 2026, shares of Futu Holdings Limited were priced at $156.04, up 56.7% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 34.12 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-04) $156.04 Market Capitalization $21.74 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.92 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.45 billion

Company snapshot

Futu offers digitalized securities brokerage, margin financing, derivatives trading, and wealth management product distribution through the Futubull and Moomoo platforms.

The firm offers online trading commissions, margin financing, and fund distribution services through its digital platforms.

It serves clients in Hong Kong and internationally, providing access to mutual funds, private funds, bonds, structured products, and other wealth management products through its digital platforms.

Futu Holdings Limited is a leading digital brokerage and wealth management platform with a significant presence in Hong Kong and expanding international reach. The company combines advanced technology with a robust online ecosystem to deliver seamless access to securities trading and a diverse range of investment products. Its scalable digital infrastructure and active user community position Futu Holdings as a competitive player in the evolving financial services landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Futu’s underlying performance has been strong, as evidenced by its surging stock over the past year. The company just put up a massive 2025, with full-year revenue jumping 68% to HK$22.85 billion and net income more than doubling (up 108%) to HK$11.30 billion. Growth has been driven by both higher trading activity and a surge in client assets, which climbed 65.9% year over year to HK$1.23 trillion. The platform is scaling fast, with funded accounts up nearly 40% and total trading volume rising close to 90% for the year.



So the business is clearly working, and the question for investors might be how much its strength is already priced in. With shares up as much as they are this past year, it’s not strange to see a profit-taking move like this one, especially in a higher-beta brokerage name tied to trading activity, and it doesn’t really deter from the longer-term implications for the company. Ultimately, the takeaway is less about concern and more about timing. Futu remains a high-growth platform, but after a run like this, trimming exposure while fundamentals are strong is a pretty rational move.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and Embraer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.