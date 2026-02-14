Why a $183 Million Bet on FTI Consulting Signals Upside Potential Amid a 16% One-Year Drop

Key Points

Black Creek Investment Management acquired 402,008 shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $66.27 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end FTI Consulting position value rose by $74.83 million, reflecting both share purchases and market price changes.

The change represents 3.29% of Black Creek’s 13F reportable assets under management.

The post-trade holding was 1,072,250 shares valued at $183.17 million.

10 stocks we like better than FTI Consulting ›

On February 13, 2026, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. disclosed it bought 402,008 shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN), an estimated $66.27 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 402,008 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $66.27 million, calculated using average unadjusted closing prices for the period. The fund’s quarter-end value in the stock rose by $74.83 million, reflecting both trading activity and market price changes.

What else to know

Black Creek’s increased stake brings its FTI Consulting position to 9.09% of 13F reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:ELAN: $250.32 million (12.4% of AUM) NYSE:BAH: $211.34 million (10.5% of AUM) NASDAQ:PSMT: $201.01 million (10.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:PYPL: $187.56 million (9.3% of AUM) NYSE:FCN: $183.17 million (9.1% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, FTI Consulting shares were priced at $160.91; the stock fell 16.1% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 29.04 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $160.91 Market capitalization $5.31 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.69 billion Net income (TTM) $266.05 million

Company snapshot

FTI Consulting offers business advisory services across five segments, including corporate finance and restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications.

The company generates revenue by providing specialized consulting solutions to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes for organizations globally.

It serves a diversified client base spanning industries such as aerospace, financial services, healthcare, energy, real estate, and the public sector.

FTI Consulting is a leading global provider of business advisory services, with a strong presence across multiple industries. The company leverages deep sector expertise and multidisciplinary teams to address complex business challenges, driving value for clients through transformation, risk mitigation, and dispute resolution. Its diversified service portfolio and global reach underpin its competitive position in the consulting services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

In October, FTI Consulting posted record third-quarter revenue of $956.2 million, up 3% year over year, and record diluted EPS of $2.60, up 41%. The firm’s corporate finance and forensic segments both delivered double-digit revenue growth, while adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 13.7%. Management also raised full-year 2025 EPS guidance to $7.62 to $8.12, with adjusted EPS projected as high as $8.70.



That backdrop matters. This is a firm with diversified exposure across restructuring, litigation, and strategic communications, not a single product tech bet. Within the portfolio, the position now represents 9.1% of reportable AUM, placing it alongside core holdings such as ELAN, BAH, and FCN itself in the top tier of conviction ideas.



Long-term investors should focus less on the past 12-month price chart and more on earnings durability. Consulting demand tied to restructuring and regulatory complexity rarely disappears. When profits hit records and shares retreat, that tension can create opportunity.

Should you buy stock in FTI Consulting right now?

Before you buy stock in FTI Consulting, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and FTI Consulting wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booz Allen Hamilton, FTI Consulting, and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.