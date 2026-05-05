Why This $18 Million ETF Buy Targets Small Cap Stocks With 22% Returns

Key Points

LeClair Wealth Partners acquired 191,096 shares of USVM in the first quarter; the estimated trade value was $18.43 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $18.09 million, reflecting the new share purchase.

This was a new position for LeClair.

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LeClair Wealth Partners initiated a new position in the VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM), acquiring 191,096 shares in the first quarter. The estimated trade size was $18.43 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to the May 5, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 5, 2026, LeClair Wealth Partners added a new position in the VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) by purchasing 191,096 shares. The estimated value of this trade was $18.43 million, based on the mean unadjusted closing price during the first quarter. The quarter-end value of the position was $18.09 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:PULS: $33.89 million NYSEMKT:JCPB: $21.33 million NASDAQ:UITB: $20.63 million NYSEMKT:XMHQ: $20.14 million NYSEMKT:SPYM: $18.51 million

As of May 4, 2026, shares were priced at $101.99, up 33.3% over the past year, with a one-year alpha versus the S&P 500 of 5.74 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.42 billion Price (as of market close 2026-05-04) $101.99 Yield 2%

ETF snapshot

USVM’s investment strategy seeks to track the Nasdaq Victory US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum Index, emphasizing exposure to small and mid-cap equities with value and momentum factors.

The portfolio is composed of U.S. small and mid-cap stocks selected for value and momentum, aiming for moderate turnover and lower volatility compared to traditional cap-weighted indices.

It operates as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) seeking factor-based equity exposure through the Nasdaq Victory US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum Index.

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF offers diversified exposure to U.S. small and mid-cap equities with a disciplined focus on value and momentum factors. The fund’s systematic approach seeks to maintain lower volatility than traditional capitalization weighted indexes.

The ETF uses a transparent, index-based strategy to deliver exposure to value and momentum factors within the U.S. equity market.

What this transaction means for investors

USVM holds about 291 names with an average market cap of $4.9 billion, giving it real exposure to smaller companies without drifting too far down the risk curve. What also stands out about it is the methodology. It screens for the top 25% of stocks based on a combined value and momentum score and then weights them to favor lower volatility names.



Its performance has been solid, with the fund delivering about 22.6% over the past year and holding up well over longer periods, with roughly 8.5% annualized returns over five years, as of March 31. Meanwhile, the yield is modest at about 2%, so this is clearly about appreciation, not income, though LeClair also made a big income play last quarter, which speaks to the broader diversification at play.



Ultimately, this move looks like a calculated bet on factor-driven upside rather than broad market exposure. When a fund leans into small and mid caps with both value and momentum tilts, it is usually trying to capture a specific part of the cycle where leadership starts to broaden beyond mega caps.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.