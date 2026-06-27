Why This $1.8 Million Dime Insider Sale May Matter Less Than Its 67% EPS Growth

Key Points

Basswood Capital sold 44,402 shares of DCOM for $1.76 million over three days at a weighted average price of around $39.70 per share.

This disposition represented 3.24% of holdings at the time of sale.

The entire sale was executed through indirect ownership vehicles as disclosed in the filing's footnotes; no direct shares were sold.

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Basswood Capital Management, a director by deputization at Dime Community Bancshares (NYSE:DCOM), reported the indirect sale of 44,402 shares across multiple open-market transactions on June 12, June 15, and June 16, 2026, for total proceeds of approximately $1.76 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 44,402 Transaction value $1.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 317,662 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,008,723 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$12.52 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($39.70); post-transaction value based on June 16, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What is the scale of this sale relative to Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C.'s overall position?

The 44,402 shares sold represent 3% of pre-transaction holdings, leaving the firm and its representatives with 1,008,723 shares held indirectly and 317,662 shares held directly as of June 16, 2026.

The 44,402 shares sold represent 3% of pre-transaction holdings, leaving the firm and its representatives with 1,008,723 shares held indirectly and 317,662 shares held directly as of June 16, 2026. How was the transaction executed and what does the indirect structure imply?

The entire transaction was carried out through indirect ownership vehicles (as detailed in the footnotes), with no direct holdings sold; this structure is typical for institutional insiders managing pooled or entity-level investments.

The entire transaction was carried out through indirect ownership vehicles (as detailed in the footnotes), with no direct holdings sold; this structure is typical for institutional insiders managing pooled or entity-level investments. Does Basswood Capital Management maintain a meaningful interest in Dime Community Bancshares?

Yes, in addition to its direct and indirect Common Stock positions, it retains 1,008,723 indirect shares after the transaction, as disclosed in the SEC filing, which suggests continued exposure to the company.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $473 million Net income (TTM) $123.81 million Price (as of market close June 16, 2026) $39.70

* 1-year price change (+53.18%) calculated using June 16, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Dime offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, commercial real estate financing, multi-family and residential mortgages, secured and unsecured loans, and ancillary services such as cash management, merchant processing, and investment products.

The firm generates revenue primarily through net interest income from lending and investing activities, supplemented by fee-based income from ancillary financial services and brokerage arrangements.

It serves small and medium-sized businesses, individual consumers, and local government entities throughout Long Island and New York City boroughs.

Dime Community Bancshares operates as a leading regional bank holding company in the New York metropolitan area, with a strategic focus on commercial and multi-family lending. The company leverages its diversified loan portfolio and broad deposit base to drive consistent earnings and support its dividend policy. Its competitive edge is rooted in deep local market knowledge, comprehensive service offerings, and a strong physical presence across key urban and suburban markets.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately appears to be routine position management by a longtime institutional investor rather than a sign of fading confidence. Basswood trimmed just a small portion of its stake and remains one of Dime Community Bancshares' largest shareholders, retaining well over 1.3 million shares through direct and indirect holdings after the transaction.



The timing also comes as Dime continues to build on improving operating trends. Shares have gained more than 53% over the past year, supported by stronger profitability and loan growth. In the first quarter, earnings per share climbed 67% year over year to $0.75, while net income available to common shareholders increased to $32.8 million. Core deposits grew nearly $1 billion from a year earlier, business loans expanded by $575.6 million, and the bank's net interest margin widened to 3.21%. Management also highlighted an active recruiting effort to bring in experienced bankers from competitors as part of its expansion strategy. CEO Stuart Lubow said Dime continues to "execute on our growth plan and take market share," pointing to balance sheet diversification, margin expansion, and plans to rebrand as Dime Commercial Bank later this year.



For long-term investors, the bigger story is whether Dime can continue growing commercial lending and deposits while expanding profitability. A modest institutional sale carries far less weight than the bank's improving earnings power and strengthening balance sheet.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.