Why This $14 Million Bet on Adtalem Global Stock Could Signal a Healthcare Education Pivot

Key Points

First Sabrepoint Capital Management initiated a new 135,000-share stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $13.97 million due to the initiation of the new position.

The new position in Adtalem accounts for 5.39% of 13F AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Adtalem Global Education ›

On February 13, 2026, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP disclosed a new position in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE), acquiring 135,000 shares in an estimated $13.97 million trade.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP initiated a new position in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE), acquiring 135,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.97 million.

What else to know

This is a new position, now representing 5.39% of FIRST Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s 13F reportable AUM

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: TPB: $43.36 million (17.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: FCFS: $31.08 million (12.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: LAUR: $16.84 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: CVCO: $15.95 million (6.6% of AUM) NYSE: ATGE: $13.97 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of Adtalem Global Education were priced at $92.92, down 11.5% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 24.41 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.89 billion Net income (TTM) $253.25 million Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $92.92 One-year price change (11.50%)

Company snapshot

Adtalem Global Education offers degree and non-degree programs in nursing, health professions, medical, veterinary, and online education through Chamberlain University, Walden University, and several medical/veterinary schools.

The company generates revenue primarily from tuition and related educational services, leveraging both campus-based and online delivery models.

It serves students seeking professional and graduate education in healthcare, public service, and related fields, with a focus on workforce-aligned credentials.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is a leading provider of workforce-oriented postsecondary education, operating across healthcare and professional training segments. The company combines in-person and online learning platforms to address the evolving needs of students and employers. Its diversified academic offerings and focus on high-demand fields position it as a key player in the education and training services industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital is shifting toward businesses with durable enrollment growth and expanding margins, and this move reflects that shift. Adtalem recently posted $503.4 million in quarterly revenue, up 12.4% year over year, alongside adjusted EPS of $2.43, up 34.3%. Meanwhile, enrollment climbed 6.3% to 97,010 students, marking a 10th consecutive quarter of growth.



The fund’s new $13.97 million stake now accounts for 5.39% of assets, placing it alongside concentrated positions in consumer and education names like TPB and LAUR. That concentration suggests conviction, not a flyer.



Adtalem also raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $7.80 to $8.00 and ended the quarter with net leverage at just 0.9x. Free cash flow over the trailing twelve months reached $368.0 million, reinforcing the balance sheet flexibility behind its $750 million buyback authorization.



Long-term investors should focus on operating momentum. Walden revenue surged 27.0% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 30.8% companywide. If healthcare workforce shortages persist, scale and profitability could prove far more valuable than recent share price underperformance suggests.

Should you buy stock in Adtalem Global Education right now?

Before you buy stock in Adtalem Global Education, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Adtalem Global Education wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adtalem Global Education and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Turning Point Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.