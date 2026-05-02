Why This $13 Million ETF Buy Seems Like a Big Bet on Inflation Protection

Key Points

WIN Advisors added 469,067 shares of HGER in the first quarter; the estimated transaction value is $13.13 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $14.55 million, reflecting both the new stake and share price moves.

The position accounts for 6.7% of WIN Advisors, Inc’s reportable AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Harbor ETF Trust - Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF ›

On May 1, 2026, WIN Advisors disclosed a new position in the Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER), acquiring 469,067 shares in an estimated $13.13 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 1, 2026, WIN Advisors, Inc established a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSE:HGER), acquiring 469,067 shares. The estimated transaction value was $13.13 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The stake was valued at $14.55 million at the end of the quarter, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for WIN Advisors, Inc, representing 6.65% of its 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:PWB: $15.99 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:ILCB: $14.86 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE:HGER: $14.55 million (6.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGDV: $11.46 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VFMO: $10.95 million (5.0% of AUM)

As of Friday, HGER shares were priced at $32.36, up about 40% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.8 billion Price (as of Friday) $32.36 Dividend yield 5.7%

ETF snapshot

HGER’s investment strategy targets efficient diversification across commodities most sensitive to U.S. CPI, using a rules-based approach to select and weight futures contracts.

Its portfolio is composed of at least 15 of the 24 most liquid commodity futures, with dynamic allocations—particularly to gold—driven by a proprietary scarcity debasement indicator.

The fund utilizes a Cayman Islands subsidiary for excess return swaps, providing 1099 tax reporting and an annualized expense structure embedded in the ETF format.

The Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) is a diversified commodity ETF designed to provide inflation-sensitive exposure by systematically allocating across major liquid commodity futures. The fund’s quantitative methodology emphasizes economic significance, liquidity, and inflation sensitivity, with dynamic gold weighting based on proprietary indicators. HGER’s structure allows investors to access broad commodity strategies efficiently, while its strong one-year total return and above-average yield underscore its competitive positioning among inflation-hedging ETFs.

What this transaction means for investors

HGER is clear about its inflationary protection, which is important at a time when macro uncertainty is still front and center. It’s also important to note that position is now a top holding, at roughly 7% of assets. That seems like a pretty intentional decision, potentially corresponding with concerns over rising prices.



HGER is built to track a diversified basket of commodity futures, dynamically adjusting exposure based on inflation sensitivity and market regimes. As of early May, the fund had delivered a nearly 31% year-to-date return and sits on roughly $3 billion in assets, with a relatively modest 0.68% expense ratio. That kind of performance helps explain why shares are up roughly 40% over the past year, even as equities have done well.



More importantly, commodities tend to behave differently from stocks and bonds, especially during inflationary spikes. The strategy leans into that by emphasizing assets with strong CPI correlation and optimizing roll yield, rather than just holding a static basket. With other top holdings tracking large caps and equities more broadly, it makes sense that some diversification might be important.



Should you buy stock in Harbor ETF Trust - Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Harbor ETF Trust - Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Harbor ETF Trust - Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,473!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 2, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.