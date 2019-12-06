Why 10X Genomics Has Rallied Post Its IPO

10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG), a biotechnology company that designs and manufactures gene sequencing technology, was listed following its IPO in September. While the stock saw some volatility post its debut, it currently trades at about $65, a ~65% increase from its IPO price of $39 per share. Part of the rally is due to the growing demand for the company’s products. 10x Genomics is a market leader in providing tools (equipment, consumables, and software) for single-cell analysis, and these tools are seeing an increasing uptake from researchers in biotech companies as well as academia, as it enables them to understand new biology and diseases. Moreover, the companyâs revenues over Q3 2019 were stronger than expected, coming in at $61.21 million (up 67% YoY and about 10% ahead of estimates).

We âstep backâ from these recent swings to review 10x Genomics' performance over the last few years, as a context for what might come next.

The context for the last few years:

A closer look At 10x Genomics’ Total Revenues over the last few years and the outlook

Total Revenues for 10x Genomics increased from $71 million in 2017 to $146 million in 2018, a growth of 106%. We expect revenues to grow to about $240 million in 2019.

A closer look At 10x Genomics’ Total ExpensesÂ over the last few years and the outlook

Total Expense for 10x Genomics increased from $90 Mil in 2017 to about $258 Mil in 2018, an increase of 188%. We expect Total Expense growth to be -4% in 2019.

How has Â 10x GenomicsÂ EBT trended?

EBT for 10x Genomics decreased from -$19 million in 2017 to -$112 million in 2018, as Operating Expenses grew faster than Revenues. We expect EBT to increase to -$9 million in 2019.

How has 10x GenomicsÂ Net Income and EPS trended?

For more details on 10x Genomics Net Income

