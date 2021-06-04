Why 1 Cryptocurrency Miner's Stock Soared Today

What happened

Though Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are moving lower today, shares of China-based cryptocurrency miner The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) were soaring more than 31% as of 2 p.m. EDT.

So what

The diversified internet company and cryptocurrency miner announced today that it acquired Canada-based Montcrypto Ltd. to build a 20-megawatt (MW) electricity-generation plant in Calgary, Canada. The facility will support a more carbon-neutral cryptocurrency mining operation.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Miners like The9 often trade with the price of Bitcoin and other currencies. But even with Bitcoin, Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) all down about 3.5% today, investors are treating this news as a game changer for the company.

Cryptocurrency mining has come under scrutiny recently for the amount of power the servers require. Investors clearly like the fact that The9 is taking the initiative to develop a more sustainable mining operation. The9 will invest a total of 7.6 million Canadian dollars ($6.3 million) in two phases to take a controlling stake in Montcrypto. Once complete, the company said the 20 MW of electricity will be able to power more than 6,000 mining servers.

Montcrypto had signed natural gas procurement contracts with local oil companies and plans to build carbon-neutral cryptocurrency mining facilities by using natural gas, an oil extraction byproduct, as the fuel source.

In addition to the Montcrypto agreement, The9 also announced today it closed an investment in another Canadian cryptocurrency mining facilities company, which will expand capacity in Manitoba from 20 MW to 32 MW. The9 will deploy its mining machines there. Investors are nodding their approval of The9's expansion plans today.

10 stocks we like better than The9

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and The9 wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.