Why 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Stock Might be a Great Pick

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS. This is because this security in the Retail - Mail Order space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective.

This is important because, often times, a rising tide will lift all boats in an industry, as there can be broad trends taking place in a segment that are boosting securities across the board. This is arguably taking place in the Retail - Mail Order space as it currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1 out of more than 250 industries, suggesting it is well-positioned from this perspective, especially when compared to other segments out there.

Meanwhile, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is actually looking pretty good on its own too. The firm has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, suggesting analysts are becoming a bit more bullish on the firm’s prospects in both the short and long term.

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote

In fact, over the past month, current quarter estimates have narrowed from a loss of 18 cents per share to a loss of 13 cents per share, while current year estimates have risen from 52 cents per share to 62 cents per share. This has helped FLWS to earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), further underscoring the company’s solid position You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

So, if you are looking for a decent pick in a strong industry, consider 1-800-FLOWERS.COM. Not only is its industry currently in the top third, but it is seeing solid estimate revisions as of late, suggesting it could be a very interesting choice for investors seeking a name in this great industry segment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.