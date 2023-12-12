News & Insights

WHSP raises stake in Australian fund manager Perpetual

December 12, 2023 — 03:19 am EST

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Perpetual Ltd's PPT.AX top investor, Australian diversified investment firm Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company (WHSP) SOL.AX, has increased its stake in the company to 11.66%, according to an exchange filing made on Tuesday.

This comes after the fund manager rejected WHSP's A$3.1 billion ($2.04 billion) takeover offer last week, saying the proposal undervalued its business.

The proposal came at a time of consolidation in the Australian wealth management market. Perpetual bought rival Pendal for A$2.5 billion earlier this year and Regal Investment Fund RF1.AX picked up PM Capital last month.

($1 = 1.5165 Australian dollars)

