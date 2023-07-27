WHR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.53, changing hands as low as $141.48 per share. Whirlpool Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHR's low point in its 52 week range is $124.10 per share, with $178.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.93. The WHR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

