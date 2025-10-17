WHR Expands U.S. Laundry Manufacturing Facility, Initiatives on Track

Whirlpool Corporation WHR has been making smart moves to enrich customers’ experience, with a focus on continuous expansions and innovations designed to make people’s lives easier and faster.



In the recent update, the company has unveiled a $300-million investment in its U.S. laundry manufacturing facilities in a bid to enhance its American manufacturing foothold. This investment looks to establish 400-600 new jobs across the company's operations in Clyde and Marion, OH. As Whirlpool is a leading U.S.-based maker of kitchen and laundry appliances, the latest investment further strengthens the legacy of leadership.



This enables it to produce higher amounts of its next-generation washers and dryers, alongside driving innovation and supporting nearly 5,000 additional jobs outside the company. Operating since 1952, WHR’s Clyde manufacturing facility has been the world’s leading washing machine plant.



Over the last decade, WHR spent $6 billion as U.S. capital expenditures, R&D and new product development, which forms part of a broader $23-billion investment across its U.S. operations, logistics and workforce.



As part of its innovation-driven growth strategy, the company constantly introduces inclusive designs that enhance efficiency. As a leading home appliance maker, Whirlpool is focused on delivering innovations across a comprehensive suite of accessible household appliances, including dishwashing, refrigeration and laundry.

What Else?

Product innovation is critical for WHR’s growth in the future and margin expansion. Whirlpool continues to prioritize innovation as a key growth lever, introducing premium, feature-rich appliances that cater to the evolving consumer preferences.



In second-quarter 2025, the company launched new refrigeration and laundry platforms across North America, incorporating smart technology, energy efficiency and elevated design. Such innovations not only support margin expansion through premium pricing but also reinforce Whirlpool’s brand strength and differentiation in a competitive, value-conscious market.



However, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s shares have lost 8.4% compared with the industry’s 8.5% drop in the past six months. This downside might be owing to soft global demand trends that are weighing on Whirlpool's performance. In second-quarter 2025, sales declined across North America, Latin America and Asia due to weak consumer sentiment, intense competition and macro pressures. Consumer sentiment remains cautious, especially around big-ticket discretionary items like appliances, which are hurting performance.

