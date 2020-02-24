WHR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.92, changing hands as low as $140.35 per share. Whirlpool Corp shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHR's low point in its 52 week range is $114 per share, with $163.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.15. The WHR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

