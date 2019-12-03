Who’s Ultimately Right About GE Stock?

There are few stocks as divisive as General Electric (NYSE:) right now. Most stocks see a general consensus one way or the other. But a handful of investors see analysts split between bullish and bearish predictions. Tesla (NASDAQ:) takes the top spot as the most controversial among Wall Street analysts, but General Electric stock comes in at the fourth most divisive stock on the market right now.

There’s a good reason for that — GE stock is in the midst of a strong rally that’s taken its shares up more than 30% so far this year. Some analysts say that’s the beginning of a much larger turn toward positive earnings while others claim the rally is based on false hope.

So, who’s right? Here’s a look at the both sides of the argument for GE stock.

The Bullish Take on GE Stock

Bulls believe GE’s stock price is heading even higher in 2020. They point to CEO Larry Culp’s leadership as a major driver for growth over the next few years. Not only does he have an impressive resume, but he’s working to make GE’s business .

In his one year Q&A, Culp stated:

As I said at the start of my tenure, we are committed to being as transparent as we can about the risks we face and make sure that we demystify them as much as we humanly can. We have taken initial steps with enhanced disclosures in our [annual and quarterly reports], as well as the Insurance teach-in earlier in the year, and we will continue to look for opportunities to improve moving forward.

Plus, his on GE stock — something that has made investors feel confident in his commitment to increasing shareholder value. Culp gets a $47 million bonus if he’s able to increase the firm’s share price by more than 50% by third quarter 2022. If he can manage to boost GE stock by 150%, his bonus becomes $300 million.

To do that, Culp will have to aggressively cut costs and improve operations to pay off the firm’s staggering debt pile and streamline its profitable businesses. Even if he can’t do that though, some bulls point to the fact that GE’s business as it is, is worth more than what the market gives it credit for. The firm’s aviation and healthcare arms together are worth more than its market capitalization.

Why General Electric Stock Is Risky

However, bears point to the fact that the GE stock turnaround is far from being on solid ground. The firm has been burning through cash at an alarming rate as it works to support its troubled GE Capital business. JP Morgan has over GE’s turnaround, saying that the firm is, “Missing guidance on core business [operating earnings] that was set in March.”

Others like Credit Suisse say that although the Q3 results weren’t necessarily bad, investors should be cautious before believing in a long-term GE rally. After all, there are still some huge potential hurdles to grapple with outside of the firm’s debt obligations. For one, the success of GE’s turnaround story depends heavily on economic health. If the economy starts to slide, GE could see its efforts crumble.

GE’s power and renewables business has also been struggling against falling demand and by management.

Who’s Right?

One thing the bulls and bears agree on is Larry Culp’s competence. If anyone can turn GE around, it’s him. However, the question remains if that’s an impossible task.

Yes, GE stock is in a precarious position and a recession would swiftly take the wind out of its sails. However, most agree an imminent recession is unlikely, especially if Trump remains in office. Plus, GE’s management says the headwinds in its power business are coming to an end soon.

Plus, as my colleague Chris Lau pointed out, GE stock is . The firm’s fair value looks to be around 15% if you assume its turnaround strategy goes off without a hitch. Pricing in delays and such, GE’s fair value looks to be around $11, where the stock is trading today.

While it’s certainly a risky play, I’d be hesitant to bet against Larry Culp, especially when his bonus is on the line. For those reasons, I’m running with the bulls on this one.

As of this writing, Laura Hoy did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

