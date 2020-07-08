WHO's Tedros pulls out of UK event after U.S. confirms to exit WHO

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pulled out of a London event at the last minute on Wednesday after organisers said he had to attend diplomatic meetings linked to the U.S. notification of its withdrawal from the WHO.

