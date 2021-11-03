WHO's advisory group recommends emergency listing of India's first homegrown COVID-19 shot - TV

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The World Health Organization's Technical Advisory Group has recommended Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, TV reports said on Wednesday.

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's Technical Advisory Group has recommended Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, TV reports said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Chandini MOnnappa and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((AnuronKumar.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99863 58469;))

