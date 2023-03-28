Wholesaler Eurocash CEO says consumers are buying less, describes trend as 'noticeable'

GDANSK, March 28 (Reuters) - Poland's largest wholesale consumer goods distributor, Eurocash EUR.WA said on Tuesday that the company is seeing consumers buying less and described the trend as 'noticeable'.

"It is clear that price sensitivity is prevailing," said CEO Pawel Surowka, referring to the impact of high inflation in Poland on the company's results.

