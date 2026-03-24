Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services Powers Scalable Growth for GOLD?

Gold.com’s GOLD Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment plays a key role in shaping its long-term growth trajectory by delivering scalable revenues and complementing its core retail operations. Functioning as a comprehensive precious metals platform, this segment accounted for 79% of total revenues in fiscal 2025 and 76% in the first half of fiscal 2026, underscoring its strategic importance.



Through wholesale distribution of bullion and related products to dealers, institutions, and financial intermediaries, Gold.com achieves high-volume throughput and a more stable, diversified revenue base. At the same time, its ancillary offerings—such as financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and tailored financial solutions—introduce recurring, higher-margin income streams. These services not only enhance profitability over time but also help mitigate earnings volatility, particularly during periods of gold price fluctuations.



Moreover, the segment aligns Gold.com with the growing institutionalization of precious metals investing. As wealth managers, fintech platforms and global investors increasingly seek exposure to physical gold, the need for dependable wholesale partners and integrated service providers continues to rise. Gold.com is well-positioned to meet this demand by serving as both a supplier and a critical infrastructure enabler.



Thus, the Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment takes Gold.com beyond a purely transactional retailer into a fully integrated precious metals platform—supporting scale, strengthening margins and improving business resilience, all of which are essential for sustained long-term growth.

What About its Peers?

Coinbase Global COIN, the largest regulated cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is well-positioned to capitalize on increased market volatility and rising digital asset valuations. Coinbase continues to add new cryptocurrencies and tokenized equities, launch regulated futures contracts in Europe, and introduce stock and ETF trading. Coinbase envisions becoming an everything exchange.



Robinhood Markets HOOD, a financial services company, offers trading services in crypto, stocks, options, exchange-traded funds, cash management, margin and securities lending, and Robinhood Gold. Robinhood has been accelerating growth through rapid product innovation and global expansion. Robinhood envisions becoming a leader in the active trader market, alongside increased retail participation.

GOLD’s Price Performance

Shares of GOLD have gained 28.9% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GOLD’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is overvalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.73, higher than the industry average of 9.42.



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Estimate Movement for GOLD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLD’s fiscal third-quarter and fourth-quarter 2026 EPS witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The same holds true for fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS.





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The consensus estimates for GOLD’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases.



GOLD stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Gold.com Inc. (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.