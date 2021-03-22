ACV Auctions, a mobile platform for wholesale car auctions, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Monday.



The Buffalo, NY-based company now plans to raise $348 million by offering 16.6 million shares at a price range of $20 to $22. The company had previously filed to offer the same number of shares at a range of $18 to $20. At the midpoint of the revised range, ACV Auctions will raise 11% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



ACV Auctions provides a digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information for customers. Since its 2014 inception, ACV has facilitated over 750,000 wholesale transactions between over 21,000 dealers and commercial partners, helping dealers source and manage inventory and accurately price their vehicles as well as process payments, transfer titles and manage arbitrations, and finance and transport vehicles. The company has expanded from its first territory in Buffalo, New York to 125 territories, covering a substantial majority of all dealer locations within the continental US. For all of 2020, 391,466 Marketplace Units were sold on the ACV marketplace, representing a total Marketplace GMV of $3.3 billion.



ACV Auctions was founded in 2014 and booked $208 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ACVA. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BofA Securities and Jefferies are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of March 22, 2021.



The article Wholesale car auction platform ACV Auctions raises range to $20 to $22 ahead of $348 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

