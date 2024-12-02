Whole Foods crafts strategy around minimarket concept, WSJ reports

Whole Foods is crafting a growth strategy, with plans on opening more smaller-scale, Daily Shop stores in dense urban neighborhoods and win over consumers who don’t regularly visit one of the Amazon-owned chain’s traditional stores, Roshan Fernandez of The Wall Street Journal reports. The 9,100 square-foot Daily Shop is about a quarter of the size of a regular Whole Foods and sells items at comparable prices.
