Whole Earth Brands To Be Acquired By Affiliates Of Sababa Holdings - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (FREE) said it has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Ozark Holdings, an affiliate of Sababa Holdings FREE, will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Whole Earth Brands' common stock that it does not already own in an all-cash deal for $4.875 per share. The special committee of the board unanimously recommended the transaction. Upon completion, Whole Earth Brands' common stock will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

Whole Earth Brands expects to release customary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 in March 2024.

