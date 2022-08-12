Whole Earth Brands, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's been a pretty great week for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shareholders, with its shares surging 17% to US$6.60 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Sales of US$134m surpassed estimates by 2.2%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 68% below expectations at US$0.03 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqCM:FREE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Whole Earth Brands' six analysts is for revenues of US$537.4m in 2022, which would reflect a modest 2.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 9.8% to US$0.33. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$534.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.48 in 2022. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the pretty serious reduction to new EPS forecasts.

The average price target fell 8.1% to US$13.00, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Whole Earth Brands, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$16.00 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Whole Earth Brands shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Whole Earth Brands' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Whole Earth Brands' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 29% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Whole Earth Brands' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Whole Earth Brands' future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Whole Earth Brands going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Whole Earth Brands you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.