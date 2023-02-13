World Markets

WHO: Equatorial Guinea confirms first-ever Marburg virus disease outbreak

February 13, 2023 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by Nellie Peyton and Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

Adds details

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of Marburg virus disease following the deaths of at least nine people in Kie-Ntem province, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

"Further investigations are ongoing. Advance teams have been deployed in the affected districts to trace contacts, isolate and provide medical care to people showing symptoms of the disease," the WHO said in a statement.

It said so far nine deaths and 16 suspected cases with symptoms including fever, fatigue and blood-stained vomit and diarrhea have been reported.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Chris Reese)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 298 1636;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.