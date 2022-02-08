Who Wins the Unobtainium Prize: Singularity, AGI, Quantum Computing or Fusion Energy?

Singularity, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), Quantum Computing, and Fusion Energy are in a four-way race. One will displace the Cold Fusion hype of Pons and Fleischmann as the most well-known winner of the unobtanium prize. In 1989, Pons and Fleischmann announced to the world that they had discovered how to generate fusion energy on a simple laboratory benchtop. No one could replicate their findings despite significant investments in those trials, and the end result of their methodology was unobtanium. (Unobtainium is the logical successor to the fictional anti-gravity material, Cavorite, invented in H.G. Wells 1901 novel “The First Men In The Moon.”)

Quantum Computing and Fusion Energy lag behind Singularity and AGI in the race to another unobtanium prize, in large part because there are reasonable experiments going on to advance the state of the art in both quantum computing and fusion energy (but we don’t know if that’s anywhere near enough.)

Singularity and AGI appear to be in fantasy land, and I expect neither to make substantial progress towards achieving anyone’s vision for the foreseeable future.

AI researchers are making progress, improving what AI technology can do. However, they haven’t advanced any hypotheses and experimental data sufficient to close the common-sense gap, since AI (still) has no common sense.

It’s worse for singularity and technological singularity. This theory started in 20th-century works of fiction, and subsequent books advanced theories explaining why the fantasy may be true, as in Ray Kurzweil’s 2005 book “The Singularity Is Near.” Singularity is the point in time at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible. This, in turn, creates unforeseeable changes to human civilization. An explosion of artificial intelligence capabilities enters a runaway reaction of self-improvement cycles, creating a superintelligence that far surpasses all human intelligence.

Singularity is:

More like an act of faith, rooted in questionable assumptions about intelligence’s meaning and biology.

My odds-on favorite to fail spectacularly, winning the most stupendous unobtanium grand prize ever for its promoters.

What of Quantum and Fusion?

Fusion energy may be the most likely to avoid being stuck in unobtanium land. There are some clear paths to success that are visible, and researchers are pursuing them even though, through its history, this quest has felt like an excellent example of Zeno’s Paradoxes.

The race is heating up and investors are pouring money in. Look, for example, at Commonwealth Fusion Systems in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It’s arguably the fusion energy startup that has raised the most venture capital in the category. Rapid design and engineering advances are accumulating, and the various players are getting closer and closer to energy-break even. I’ve been watching from the sidelines ever since Los Alamos’ Antares project in 1981 (At the time, I was working for a computing technology supplier to Antares).

Fusion energy research has always been promising to achieve a significant economic breakthrough in twenty years. This time might be different. The stuck clock in the distance may be moving towards us as fusion energy loses ground on the unobtanium prize.

Quantum is in the same class as Fusion energy. Researchers are making progress as they continue to advance the state of the art, but it’s hard to handicap these two activity vectors. Neither has a lock on success – there’s no guarantee either will deliver the breakthroughs we hope for.

Meanwhile, it’s a neck-and-neck race between Artificial General Intelligence and Singularity to take the unobtanium prize away from Cold Fusion.

Disclosure

The views and opinions in this analysis are my own and do not represent positions or opinions of The Analyst Syndicate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.