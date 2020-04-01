Who Will Pay the Rent This Month? It Matters to REITs.

While the outlook for rent and mortgage payments remains uncertain, Evercore ISI published a rundown on Wednesday of predictions and thoughts about three types of REITs.

April 1 has arrived, and with it a big question for real-estate investors: Who will be able to make rent or mortgage payments this month?

That matters for investors in real-estate investment trusts, publicly traded vehicles that distribute most of their cash as dividends. The S&P 500 real-estate sector has dropped 8.8% on Wednesday, far worse than the S&P 500’s 4.2% decline and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s 3.8% fall.

We can’t know how many people will decide to skip their rent and mortgage payments, yet Evercore ISI published a rundown on Wednesday of predictions and thoughts about three types of REITs. They make a good starting point thinking about the potential impact.

Apartments: Evercore predicts an average 10% second-quarter hit to rent payments in the apartment REITs the firm follows. But the analysts think that up to 25% of middle-class tenants could be unable to pay rent.

Malls and shopping centers: The shopping-center operators have been “more draconian” about stopping rent payments, Evercore says. Sellers of essential goods—Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), Target (TGT) and grocery stores—are expected to keep paying, but “one large private operator said that upwards of 50% of the scheduled rent may not come in during April.”

Offices: There are still big question marks about which tenants will be able to pay. Evercore expects “many of the legal, accounting, finance and big tech tenants to pay April rent,” but is less certain about tenants in the leisure, travel or retail sectors. “Many of these firms are fighting for survival and every dollar counts,” Evercore writes.

