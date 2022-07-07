Who Will Be the Biggest Winner from the Amazon-GrubHub Deal?

Yesterday, Amazon (AMZN) announced a deal with the parent company of GrubHub, Just Eat Takeaway (TKAYF), that will entail Amazon taking a small (2%) stake in the Dutch-based food delivery company. The online retail giant will then offer a free, 1-year membership to GrubHub+ for Amazon Prime members, giving them fee-free delivery on orders over $12. Both stocks responded to the news, with TKAYF jumping higher, and AMZN finishing the day slightly higher despite opening lower. The differing responses make sense in some ways. GrubHub will obviously benefit from exposure to Prime’s 200 million members, and the deal would also seem to be good for Amazon in the sense that it adds even more value to Prime for potential customers.

There are, however, some things that might worry potential investors in both stocks.

First and foremost among those concerns for Amazon is the fact that they are getting involved in a business that has not fared well in the post-Covid world. GrubHub has fallen badly behind competitors such as Uber (UBER) and DoorDash (DASH) in terms of order numbers and market share this year. Is it possible, then, that AMZN has backed the wrong horse in a difficult race? Or did they get a bargain? Should investors buy one of the stocks, both, or neither?

The problem from the Just Eat side of things is that while GrubHub is an important part of their business, it is only a part. Their fortunes are as much tied to performance from their brands in Europe and the UK as they are to GrubHub, and things haven’t been going well on that side of the pond either. Still, the potential for capital investment from Amazon, or even an eventual takeover, gives their prospects a major boost. On that basis, a big jump in TKAYF makes sense in the short term. The deal has the potential to save what had started to look like a loser in the food delivery wars.

Long-term, though, absent a complete buyout, it doesn’t solve their problems. In the U.S., GrubHub has lost out to its competitors in terms of relationships with the kind of fast casual chain restaurants that are popular with food delivery customers, and that is a strategic mistake that seems to have been repeated elsewhere too. It is possible that the association with Amazon will force those restaurants into doing business with GrubHub, but that will only happen if the relationship continues.

From Amazon’s point of view, though, they don’t have to continue the deal in order for it to bring them benefits. Prime membership revenue is important because it is sticky and produces recurring revenue. Once people sign up and get free shipping on Amazon purchases, access to Prime Video, and other benefits, they are reluctant to leave. Even if the promo that brought you in ends, paying for shipping and losing access to some of your favorite shows is just too high a price to pay to leave for most people. Once they have made the jump, the cost of Prime membership quickly becomes a side issue.

For GrubHub and TKAYF, this deal offers some hope, but they will be dependent on it and therefore in a bad bargaining position in the future. From Amazon’s perspective, though, If the deal works as planned and attracts Prime customers, they win, and if it doesn’t, they can cut their losses without too much damage and probably still retain some benefit due to the stickiness of Prime. With the big jump in TKAYF having presumably priced a lot of that short-term “relief” benefit to them in already and the relatively muted reaction in AMZN, those looking for long-term opportunities from this deal now are much better off looking at AMZN than TKAYF.

