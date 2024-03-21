News & Insights

WHO warns that cholera outbreak could flare up again in Haiti

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO ARDUENGO

March 21, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Manas Mishra, Unnamalai L for Reuters

GENEVA, March 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a cholera outbreak in Haiti, which has been declining since the end of last year, could flare up again if current turmoil in the Caribbean island nation continues.

Violence has flared as armed gangs who have been increasing their power in recent years took advantage of the absence earlier this month of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

More than 360,000 people are internally displaced in Haiti, according to U.N. estimates.

"Cholera response activities and data surveillance have already been affected by the recent violence." WHO's Tedros told reporters at a virtual briefing.

"The situation would worsen significantly in the coming weeks if the fuel becomes scarce and access to essential medical supplies is not improved soon."

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber in Geneva, Manas Mishra and Unnamalai L in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

