WHO warns against jumping to conclusions on COVID vaccine effectiveness

GENEVA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The World Health Organzation's chief scientist said it was too soon to say whether a reduction in neutralising antibodies found in Pfizer's vaccine against the Omicron variant meant the jab was less effective.

"I think it is premature to conclude that this reduction in neutralising activity would result in a significant reduction in vaccine effectiveness. We do not know that," Soumya Swaminathan told a media briefing on Wednesday, adding a coordinated research effort was needed to avoid jumping to conclusions.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams)

