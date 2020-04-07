WHO warns against easing coronavirus measures too early

Contributor
Emma Farge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

The World Health Organization has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them not to lift them too early, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

GENEVA, April 7 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has no blanket recommendation for countries and regions for easing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but urged them not to lift them too early, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"One of the most important parts is not to let go of the measures too early in order not to have a fall back again," said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier in a virtual briefing.

"It's similar to being sick yourself if you get out of bed too early and get running too early you risk falling back and having complications," he added.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com; +41583062160;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More