WHO urges manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccine data
GENEVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization committee on Tuesday urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to provide them with the data they require in order to list their shots for emergency use, saying that the delays were affecting equitable vaccine access.
"The Committee recognized the challenges posed by some manufacturers’ delayed submission of vaccine data to WHO," the WHO's Emergency Committee said in a statement, urging vaccine producers to provide the data as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy)
((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest World Markets Videos
Explore World MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Ghana CPI hit 12.6% in December on rising housing, transport costs
- Kenya hit by nationwide blackout after major transmission line breaks
- The Poorest Nations in the World: 5 Countries With the Lowest Per Capita Income
- EXCLUSIVE-Argentine grains ships cutting cargoes by 30% amid 'record' river decline, ports chamber says