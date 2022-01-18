World Markets

WHO urges manufacturers to provide COVID-19 vaccine data

Contributors
Emma Farge Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A World Health Organization committee on Tuesday urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to provide them with the data they require in order to list their shots for emergency use, saying that the delays were affecting equitable vaccine access.

GENEVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization committee on Tuesday urged COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to provide them with the data they require in order to list their shots for emergency use, saying that the delays were affecting equitable vaccine access.

"The Committee recognized the challenges posed by some manufacturers’ delayed submission of vaccine data to WHO," the WHO's Emergency Committee said in a statement, urging vaccine producers to provide the data as soon as possible.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular