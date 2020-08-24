WHO urges countries to join forces in vaccine plan

Corrects Aylward title

GENEVA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Monday urged countries to join its plan to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines so they can work together in a coordinated manner.

Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the WHO director-general, told a news briefing that "the critical thing is to ensure that some vaccine gets to all countries as early as possible".

(Reporting by Giles Elgood; Editing by Jon Boyle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.