WHO team having 'productive talks' in China about COVID's origins

Contributors
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Emma Farge Reuters
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

A World Health Organization team visiting China to explore the origins of the coronavirus is having productive talks with its Chinese counterparts, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.

GENEVA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization team visiting China to explore the origins of the coronavirus is having productive talks with its Chinese counterparts, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.

"They are having very productive discussions with Chinese counterparts, visiting different hospitals ... a very good visit" to a marketplace, she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 103.07 million, death toll at 2,229,019

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((nicholas.macfie@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3815; Reuters Messaging: nicholas.macfie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters