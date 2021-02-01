WHO team having 'productive talks' in China about COVID's origins

GENEVA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization team visiting China to explore the origins of the coronavirus is having productive talks with its Chinese counterparts, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.

"They are having very productive discussions with Chinese counterparts, visiting different hospitals ... a very good visit" to a marketplace, she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 103.07 million, death toll at 2,229,019

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

