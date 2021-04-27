US Markets

WHO still in talks on Russia's Sputnik vaccine but no date for review

Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot's clinical data for possible emergency use listing.

"On Sputnik, we are still waiting, we are still in the back-and-forth stage. So we don't have a review meeting scheduled yet," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Sputnik V requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave. Technical staff highlighted "inherent risks" and serious defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.

