WHO still in talks on Russia's Sputnik vaccine but no date for review
GENEVA, April 27 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot's clinical data for possible emergency use listing.
"On Sputnik, we are still waiting, we are still in the back-and-forth stage. So we don't have a review meeting scheduled yet," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Sputnik V requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave. Technical staff highlighted "inherent risks" and serious defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.
