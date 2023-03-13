Who Should Take a Bite Out of Volatile AI Stock?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among the primary participants in the emerging AI-assisted movement is machine-learning software specialist C3.ai (NYSE:AI). While you certainly don’t want to over-leverage yourself on AI stock, it makes sense to consider owning a few shares; the artificial intelligence market is likely to grow over the coming months and years.

The popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT platform helped stoke interest in machine learning this year. It’s exciting to consider how far automation has come, and how it might progress. C3.ai is among the best-known publicly listed businesses in this space, so it’s certainly worthy of tech investors’ consideration.

As we get to know more about C3.ai, we’ll discover that the company’s financials aren’t perfect now. Yet, C3.ai is improving and, if the company’s chief executive is right, there’s a multibillion-dollar market investors might want to get exposure to now.

What’s Happening with AI Stock?

Believe it or not, AI stock has been as low as $10 and change, and as high as $30, during the past year. The stock is somewhere in the middle now, and it’s obviously a fast mover.

This is one reason C3.ai shares get a “B” rating instead of a perfect “A” rating. The stock is probably too volatile for some people’s tastes. Another issue that might be a deal-breaker for some folks is the fact that C3.ai isn’t currently a profitable business, but the company isn’t in a terrible financial position.

During 2023’s fiscal third quarter, the company reported a non- GAAP net earnings loss of 6 cents per share. So, C3.ai hasn’t dug an unmanageable fiscal hole it can’t get out of.

C3.ai Is Part of a Vast and Growing AI Market

Thomas Siebel, the chief executive of C3.ai, certainly has an optimistic outlook for his company. In fact, Siebel said his company is “on track to become cash positive and non-GAAP profitable by the end of” fiscal 2024.

It’s also worth noting that C3.ai exceeded its guidance range of $63 million to $65 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, by reporting $66.7 million in revenue. So, it’s entirely possible that Siebel’s profitability prediction C3.ai for could come true.

Siebel expects AI will “soon be a $600 billion addressable software market.” The chief executive confidently also declared that C3.ai is “the largest application player” in the generative AI space. So, anyone who’s serious about getting portfolio exposure to this niche market should definitely consider C3.ai.

What You Can Do Now

Don’t be surprised if the machine learning market grows substantially and C3.ai expands along with it. Also, don’t be surprised if C3.ai’s investors have to deal with share-price volatility along the way.

Assess your own tolerance for risk. If you can handle the ups and downs that come with an exciting, emerging technology, then consider a small position in AI stock.

