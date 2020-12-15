Commodities
WHO sees "strong commitment" from Pfizer on affordable COVID vaccine

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization senior official said on Tuesday that the agency was in talks with Pfizer PFE.N to include its COVID-19 vaccine as part of an early global roll out.

Bruce Aylward, WHO senior adviser, said that he saw a "strong commitment" on the part of its CEO Albert Bourla to set prices at levels appropriate to poorer populations. He expected some news on more manufacturers joining the list of providers to the COVAX vaccine facility in coming weeks, he added.

    Most Popular