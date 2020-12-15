WHO sees "strong commitment" from Pfizer on affordable COVID vaccine
GENEVA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization senior official said on Tuesday that the agency was in talks with Pfizer PFE.N to include its COVID-19 vaccine as part of an early global roll out.
Bruce Aylward, WHO senior adviser, said that he saw a "strong commitment" on the part of its CEO Albert Bourla to set prices at levels appropriate to poorer populations. He expected some news on more manufacturers joining the list of providers to the COVAX vaccine facility in coming weeks, he added.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge;)
((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPFE MRNA REGN
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AbCellera, Nanobiotix, Qualcomm, oil stocks
- Japanese firm pays $10 mln for stake in Uzbek chemicals producer
- INSIGHT-Good luck finding a PlayStation 5: Walmart and other retailers battle ‘bots’ snatching up hot products
- China removes TripAdvisor, 104 other apps from stores under cleansing campaign