WHO seeks more data, regular updates from China on COVID situation

December 30, 2022 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China's health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, including more genetic sequencing data and data on hospitalizations and deaths.

WHO's technical advisory group on the evolution of SARS-COV-2 is set to hold a meeting on Jan. 3, to which the agency said it has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing.

Late on Thursday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet that the global health agency needs more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China.

COVID infections have risen across China this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-COVID policies including regular PCR testing on its population. The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed COVID tests for travellers from China in response.

