WHO seeking to help poor Latin American nations receive 'subsidized' Covid-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is working to ensure vulnerable Latin American nations receive a "subsidised" vaccine at an "affordable" price once it is available, WHO's regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Tuesday.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Latin America on Monday surpassed the North American figure for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to a Reuters count.

