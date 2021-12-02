World Markets

WHO says surge team deployed in S.Africa's Gauteng to tackle Omicron

Contributors
Katharine Houreld Reuters
Estelle Shirbon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NAIROBI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is deploying a surge team to South Africa's Gauteng province, epicentre of the outbreak of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, to help with surveillance and contact tracing, it said on Thursday.

The WHO's Regional Emergency Director for Africa, Salam Gueye, also said it was providing technical assistance to boost the production and distribution of medical oxygen in Botswana, where Omicron has also been detected.

