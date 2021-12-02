WHO says surge team deployed in S.Africa's Gauteng to tackle Omicron

NAIROBI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) is deploying a surge team to South Africa's Gauteng province, epicentre of the outbreak of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, to help with surveillance and contact tracing, it said on Thursday.

The WHO's Regional Emergency Director for Africa, Salam Gueye, also said it was providing technical assistance to boost the production and distribution of medical oxygen in Botswana, where Omicron has also been detected.

(Reporting by Katharine Houreld and Estelle Shirbon; editing by John Stonestreet)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.