WHO says monkeypox containable, convening research meeting to support member states

Contributors
Jennifer Rigby Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

There have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first case was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - There have been 131 confirmed monkeypox cases and 106 further suspected cases since the first case was reported on May 7 outside the countries where it usually spreads, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

While the outbreak is unusual, it remains "containable", the WHO said, and it is convening further meetings to support member states with more advice on how to tackle the outbreak.

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Jennifer.Rigby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters