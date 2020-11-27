US Markets

WHO says it wants to see clinical data on Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Contributors
Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Emma Farge Reuters
Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA

The World Health Organization needs to see clinical data and information of good manufacturing practice to be able to evaluate Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, WHO assistant director general Mariangela Simao said on Friday.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said this month, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

