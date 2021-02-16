World Markets

WHO says is sequencing Ebola virus to identify strain

Contributors
Emma Farge Reuters
Emma Thomasson Reuters
Published

The World Health Organization is starting gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea to learn more about origins of new outbreaks and identify the strains, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

GENEVA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is starting gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea to learn more about origins of new outbreaks and identify the strains, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Margaret Harris also told a Geneva briefing that health authorities had identified close to 300 Ebola contacts in the Congo outbreak and around 109 in the Guinea one.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Emma Thomasson)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Biden Talks of ‘Unfair Economic Practices’ in Call With Xi

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have finally spoken. It’s the first time since the new administration entered the White House. Biden shared his concerns about coercive and unfair economic practices.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More