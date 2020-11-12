WHO says in talks with Russian institute on Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

By granting the vaccine emergency use listing, the WHO would effectively be recommending its use to member states.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday. L1N2HX0LK

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Stephanie.Nebehay@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 2161; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.nebehay.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; twitter @StephNebehay))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.