WHO says in talks with Russian institute on Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
By granting the vaccine emergency use listing, the WHO would effectively be recommending its use to member states.
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday. L1N2HX0LK
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Gareth Jones)
