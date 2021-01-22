WHO says deal with Pfizer to allow poor countries to start vaccinating in Feb
Adds timing, details
GENEVA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Pfizer for 40 million doses of its vaccine against COVID-19, allowing it to begin vaccinating people in poor and lower-middle income countries under its COVAX programme next month.
The COVAX programme has signed deals for hundreds of millions of doses to vaccinate people in poor and lower-middle income countries, but has yet to begin vaccinations. Pfizer's vaccine is so far the only one that has WHO emergency approval.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing that the new agreement with Pfizer should allow vaccinations to begin in February for health workers.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the 40 million doses announced on Friday would be sold on a non-profit basis. He described it as an initial agreement, and said more doses could be sold through the COVAX programme in future.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Emma Farge and Peter Graff Writing by Peter Graff Editing by Louise Heavens)
((peter.graff@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPFE
Other TopicsUS Markets World Markets
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Pfizer to reduce vaccine deliveries to Europe, says Norway
- FOCUS-Inside lithium giant SQM's struggle to win over indigenous communities in Chile's Atacama
- REUTERS NEXT-Albemarle says lithium prices must rise for supply to match EV demand
- EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan