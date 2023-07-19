News & Insights

World Markets

WHO says contaminated cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

July 19, 2023 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on contaminated syrup manufacturer

July 19 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization on Wednesday flagged a batch of cough and cold syrup sold in Cameroon, containing as much as 28.6% of toxic contaminant diethylene glycol.

The packaging label on the syrup, sold under brand 'Naturcold', showed it was manufactured by a company called Fraken International (England), but the UK health regulator said no such company exists in the country, the WHO said.

"Enquires are still underway to determine the origin of the product," WHO said, adding that the product may have authorizations in other countries as well.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.